US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad recently finished the “most productive” yet talks with the Taliban. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US Afghan peace envoy visits China as push to bring war to an end gains momentum

  • Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Beijing days after reporting ‘substantive’ progress in all the main areas needed for a peace deal
  • China has already hosted talks between the Taliban and Afghanistan’s government and is looking to boost its influence in the region
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:49pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:48pm, 11 Jul, 2019

US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad recently finished the "most productive" yet talks with the Taliban. Photo: AP
Afghan security officials patrol on Lashkargah-Kandahar highway in Helmand province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia & Central Asia

US hails latest Taliban talks as ‘most productive’ so far

  • The insurgents have been meeting with the US envoy in Doha to try to forge a deal that would see the American military quit Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:47pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:47pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Afghan security officials patrol on Lashkargah-Kandahar highway in Helmand province. Photo: EPA-EFE
