Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tanzanian President John Magufuli halted the Bagamoyo Port project over concerns about the terms of the deal. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China, Tanzania in talks to get US$10 billion Bagamoyo Port project back on track, ambassador says

  • Negotiations to restart development of deep water port ‘ongoing’, Mbelwa Kairuki says
  • Project was halted last month by African nation’s president over problems with terms of deal
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 8:45pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:45pm, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tanzanian President John Magufuli halted the Bagamoyo Port project over concerns about the terms of the deal. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.