Tanzanian President John Magufuli halted the Bagamoyo Port project over concerns about the terms of the deal. Photo: Reuters
China, Tanzania in talks to get US$10 billion Bagamoyo Port project back on track, ambassador says
- Negotiations to restart development of deep water port ‘ongoing’, Mbelwa Kairuki says
- Project was halted last month by African nation’s president over problems with terms of deal
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Tanzanian President John Magufuli halted the Bagamoyo Port project over concerns about the terms of the deal. Photo: Reuters