The Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran. Photo: AFP
Chinese arms control chief urges world to keep calm after Iran breaches nuclear deal
- Beijing’s arms control chief appeals for calm and says there is no need to overreact over Tehran’s decision to violate limits on uranium enrichment
- Iran’s actions were in response to US decision to quit international agreement last year
Topic | Iran
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani (centre) inspects equipment on National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran. Photo: EPA
Iran breaches enriched uranium stockpile limit under unravelling nuclear deal
- Tehran had been expected for days to acknowledge it broke the limit after earlier warning it would do so
- It held off on publicly making an announcement as European leaders met on Friday in Vienna to discuss ways of saving the accord
