The Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Chinese arms control chief urges world to keep calm after Iran breaches nuclear deal

  • Beijing’s arms control chief appeals for calm and says there is no need to overreact over Tehran’s decision to violate limits on uranium enrichment
  • Iran’s actions were in response to US decision to quit international agreement last year
Topic |   Iran
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 8:16pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:41pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani (centre) inspects equipment on National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran. Photo: EPA
Middle East

Iran breaches enriched uranium stockpile limit under unravelling nuclear deal

  • Tehran had been expected for days to acknowledge it broke the limit after earlier warning it would do so
  • It held off on publicly making an announcement as European leaders met on Friday in Vienna to discuss ways of saving the accord
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:52pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:02pm, 1 Jul, 2019

