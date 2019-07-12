Channels

The presence of a Chinese survey ship in South China Sea territory claimed by Vietnam has led to a stand-off between coastguard vessels of both nations. Photo: China Geological Survey
Diplomacy

China and Vietnam in stand-off over Chinese survey ship mission to disputed reef in South China Sea

  • Coastguard vessels eye each other across Vanguard Bank
  • Haiyang Dizhi entered waters near reef to carry out seismic survey operation
Topic |   South China Sea
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 3:29pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:49pm, 12 Jul, 2019

The presence of a Chinese survey ship in South China Sea territory claimed by Vietnam has led to a stand-off between coastguard vessels of both nations. Photo: China Geological Survey
United States President Donald Trump arrives in Hanoi in 2017. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

Vietnam has a new partner in its old rivalry with China – the US

  • A mutual suspicion of Beijing’s rising clout, particularly in the South China Sea, has led to deeper military cooperation between Hanoi and Washington
  • But non-aligned Vietnam’s foreign policy doctrine still places constraints on its defence ties, and precludes any formal alliance
Topic |   China military
John Power

John Power  

Published: 6:00am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:36pm, 19 Jun, 2019

United States President Donald Trump arrives in Hanoi in 2017. Photo: AFP
