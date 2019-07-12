The presence of a Chinese survey ship in South China Sea territory claimed by Vietnam has led to a stand-off between coastguard vessels of both nations. Photo: China Geological Survey
China and Vietnam in stand-off over Chinese survey ship mission to disputed reef in South China Sea
- Coastguard vessels eye each other across Vanguard Bank
- Haiyang Dizhi entered waters near reef to carry out seismic survey operation
United States President Donald Trump arrives in Hanoi in 2017. Photo: AFP
Vietnam has a new partner in its old rivalry with China – the US
- A mutual suspicion of Beijing’s rising clout, particularly in the South China Sea, has led to deeper military cooperation between Hanoi and Washington
- But non-aligned Vietnam’s foreign policy doctrine still places constraints on its defence ties, and precludes any formal alliance
