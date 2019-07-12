Channels

Romano Prodi was European Commission president from 1999 to 2004. He said European nations could work with China in the areas of education and health. Photo: Shutterstock
Diplomacy

China should avoid moves seen as ‘trying to split Europe’, former European Commission chief says

  • Romano Prodi singles out Beijing-led ‘16+1’ platform, saying it isn’t in the country’s interest to create division
  • He also calls on EU to build a ‘shared decision-making process’ with China for projects under the Belt and Road Initiative
Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau

Published: 10:00pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Luca Jahier, president of the European Economic and Social Committee, says a level playing field for European companies in Chinese markets is a major concern. Photo: EESC
Diplomacy

European Union will have Huawei risk measures in place ‘by end of the year’

  • President of European Economic and Social Committee Luca Jahier says Beijing could improve standing by making Chinese market a more fair place to do business
  • ‘The EU is under huge pressure not to use any Huawei equipment in its roll-out of 5G networks,’ Jahier says
Topic |   European Union
Lee Jeong-ho

Published: 2:58pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Luca Jahier, president of the European Economic and Social Committee, says a level playing field for European companies in Chinese markets is a major concern. Photo: EESC
