Romano Prodi was European Commission president from 1999 to 2004. He said European nations could work with China in the areas of education and health. Photo: Shutterstock
China should avoid moves seen as ‘trying to split Europe’, former European Commission chief says
- Romano Prodi singles out Beijing-led ‘16+1’ platform, saying it isn’t in the country’s interest to create division
- He also calls on EU to build a ‘shared decision-making process’ with China for projects under the Belt and Road Initiative
Luca Jahier, president of the European Economic and Social Committee, says a level playing field for European companies in Chinese markets is a major concern. Photo: EESC
European Union will have Huawei risk measures in place ‘by end of the year’
- President of European Economic and Social Committee Luca Jahier says Beijing could improve standing by making Chinese market a more fair place to do business
- ‘The EU is under huge pressure not to use any Huawei equipment in its roll-out of 5G networks,’ Jahier says
