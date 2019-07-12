Channels

China’s first domestically produced polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, also known as Snow Dragon II, was delivered on Thursday in Shanghai and will make its maiden voyage to Antarctica later this year. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China’s new icebreaker Snow Dragon II ready for Antarctica voyage later this year

  • Home-made polar research vessel commissioned amid rising tensions with US in the Arctic
  • Latest expansion of Beijing’s influence in resource-rich polar regions
Topic |   Antarctica
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 11:00pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 12 Jul, 2019

China's first domestically produced polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, also known as Snow Dragon II, was delivered on Thursday in Shanghai and will make its maiden voyage to Antarctica later this year. Photo: Xinhua
Sea ice on the ocean surrounding Antarctica in January 2017. Photo: Ted Scambos/National Snow and Ice Data Centre via AP
United States & Canada

Floating Antarctic ice plummets from record high to record lows in three years, baffling scientists

  • Nasa study of satellite data shows levels have dropped precipitously
  • Amount of ice lost between 2014 and 2017 covered area larger than Mexico
Topic |   Antarctica
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:36am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:38am, 2 Jul, 2019

Sea ice on the ocean surrounding Antarctica in January 2017. Photo: Ted Scambos/National Snow and Ice Data Centre via AP
