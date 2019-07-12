Channels

The US arms deal with Taiwan includes 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Beijing to impose sanctions on US firms involved in US$2.2 billion Taiwan arms deal

  • Move necessary to ‘protect national interest’, foreign ministry says
  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi says US is ‘playing with fire’ by meddling in Taiwan affairs
Topic |   Taiwan
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 8:47pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:47pm, 12 Jul, 2019

The US arms deal with Taiwan includes 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen had a clear message for Beijing as she spoke to reporters in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Taiwan won’t give in to Beijing as it seeks UN membership, island’s President Tsai Ing-wen says

  • Just days after US agrees US$2.2 billion arms deal, leader of self-ruled island hosts unprecedented reception for diplomatic allies at de facto embassy in New York
  • Taipei ‘will never succumb to any threats, now or in the future’, she says
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 7:00pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen had a clear message for Beijing as she spoke to reporters in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
