The US arms deal with Taiwan includes 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks. Photo: Reuters
Beijing to impose sanctions on US firms involved in US$2.2 billion Taiwan arms deal
- Move necessary to ‘protect national interest’, foreign ministry says
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi says US is ‘playing with fire’ by meddling in Taiwan affairs
Topic | Taiwan
The US arms deal with Taiwan includes 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen had a clear message for Beijing as she spoke to reporters in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan won’t give in to Beijing as it seeks UN membership, island’s President Tsai Ing-wen says
- Just days after US agrees US$2.2 billion arms deal, leader of self-ruled island hosts unprecedented reception for diplomatic allies at de facto embassy in New York
- Taipei ‘will never succumb to any threats, now or in the future’, she says
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen had a clear message for Beijing as she spoke to reporters in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters