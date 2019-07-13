Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) has led talks with top US negotiators Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China brings in commerce ministry officials to boost trade talks team

  • Minister Zhong Shan joined discussion this week in a move observers say shows need to get more experts involved as negotiations with US get tougher
  • His deputy, Yu Jianhua, is also expected to take more of a role
Wendy Wu  

Jun Mai  

Published: 2:00am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:00am, 13 Jul, 2019


David Stapleton of US Defence Department speaking at a forum in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Robert Delaney
China

US officials outline urgency of outpacing China in 5G telecoms technology, and how to do it

  • Washington has already turned to private capital to spur fifth-generation wireless development, federal officials tell Commerce Department’s BIS 2019 forum
  • The threat China poses to US national security and competitiveness in the telecoms sector dominates the day’s discussion
Robert Delaney  

Owen Churchill  

Published: 4:57am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:31pm, 11 Jul, 2019


