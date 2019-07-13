Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) has led talks with top US negotiators Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: Xinhua
China brings in commerce ministry officials to boost trade talks team
- Minister Zhong Shan joined discussion this week in a move observers say shows need to get more experts involved as negotiations with US get tougher
- His deputy, Yu Jianhua, is also expected to take more of a role
David Stapleton of US Defence Department speaking at a forum in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Robert Delaney
US officials outline urgency of outpacing China in 5G telecoms technology, and how to do it
- Washington has already turned to private capital to spur fifth-generation wireless development, federal officials tell Commerce Department’s BIS 2019 forum
- The threat China poses to US national security and competitiveness in the telecoms sector dominates the day’s discussion
