A proposed coal-fired power plant in Kenya involving four Chinese companies has provoked protests. Photo: Handout
China meets resistance over Kenya coal plant, in test of its African ambitions
- Court revokes licence for coal-fired power plant in Kenyan town whose Unesco World Heritage status is at stake
- Beijing’s efforts to cut emissions domestically coincide with coal-financing ventures overseas
Topic | China-Africa relations
Dora Siliya, Zambia's minister of information, shakes hands with Zhang Maoyu, vice-chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency, during the completion ceremony of a China-funded TV project in Chongwe. Photo: Xinhua
China tries to focus on sustainable projects as it seeks to dismiss fears of African debt trap
- Foreign minister Wang Yi tells summit in Beijing that fears about investments in continent are ‘groundless’
- Chinese government tries to address concerns borrows will be burdened by unsustainable debt and say that want to heighten role of private sector
