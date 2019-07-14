Channels

A proposed coal-fired power plant in Kenya involving four Chinese companies has provoked protests. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

China meets resistance over Kenya coal plant, in test of its African ambitions

  • Court revokes licence for coal-fired power plant in Kenyan town whose Unesco World Heritage status is at stake
  • Beijing’s efforts to cut emissions domestically coincide with coal-financing ventures overseas
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Published: 12:00pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Dora Siliya, Zambia's minister of information, shakes hands with Zhang Maoyu, vice-chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency, during the completion ceremony of a China-funded TV project in Chongwe. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China tries to focus on sustainable projects as it seeks to dismiss fears of African debt trap

  • Foreign minister Wang Yi tells summit in Beijing that fears about investments in continent are ‘groundless’
  • Chinese government tries to address concerns borrows will be burdened by unsustainable debt and say that want to heighten role of private sector
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Kinling Lo

Published: 10:28pm, 25 Jun, 2019

