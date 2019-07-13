Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan was buying US weapons to “enhance national defence in order to protect our democracy and contribute to regional peace and stability”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen dismisses ‘irresponsible remarks’ on US arms sale
- Speaking during a stopover in New York, she says island is buying the weapons to ‘enhance national defence in order to protect our democracy’
- Beijing announced it will impose sanctions on American companies involved in the latest US$2.2 billion deal
Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan was buying US weapons to "enhance national defence in order to protect our democracy and contribute to regional peace and stability". Photo: EPA-EFE
The US arms deal with Taiwan includes 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks. Photo: Reuters
Beijing to impose sanctions on US firms involved in US$2.2 billion Taiwan arms deal
- Move necessary to ‘protect national interest’, foreign ministry says
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi says US is ‘playing with fire’ by meddling in Taiwan affairs
The US arms deal with Taiwan includes 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks. Photo: Reuters