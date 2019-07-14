Gold bars with engravings to identify the purity content, the year of manufacture and the country of origin. A report in Central Africa called for the immediate closing of four Chinese golde mines. Photo: Bloomberg
Central African Republic report cites ‘ecological disaster’ in calling for closure of 4 Chinese gold mines
- A commission discovered a rising death rate in fishing villages as well as shrinking access to clean drinking water
- Commission also turned up suspicions of accounting irregularities during its investigation
