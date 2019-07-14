Relations between China and Canada nosedived last December after Vancouver police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, on a US arrest warrant. Photo: Reuters
Amid ongoing diplomatic tensions, Canada says China has detained another of its citizens
- Canada’s foreign ministry did not provide further details or say whether the case was related to the detention of 19 people earlier in the week
- On Tuesday, police in Xuzhou said it had detained 19 people on drug-related charges and that 16 of them were foreigners
Topic | Huawei
Canada’s former ambassador to China, John McCallum, says relations between Beijing and Ottawa are likely to improve as tensions dial back over the Huawei case. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Beijing should avoid ‘punishing’ Canada over Huawei case, cautions Ottawa’s ex-ambassador to China
- Further curbs may bolster rise of new government unfavourable to Beijing, says Canada’s former ambassador to China, John McCallum
- Expect Beijing-Ottawa relations to normalise ahead of 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, McCallum says
Topic | US-China trade war
