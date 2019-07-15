Former Italian prime minister Romano Prodi says the nations of Europe must stick together. Photo: AFP
Europe must stick together, Romano Prodi says
- If France, Italy fail to maintain unity, Europe will disappear, former European Commission president says
- Politician says there is ‘no clear policy’ in Rome
Topic | European Union
Ursula von der Leyen, in her capacity as German defence minister, attends a military honours ceremony with Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Beijing last year. Photo: AFP
Ursula von der Leyen nominated to lead European Commission – but will she be tougher on China?
- EU countries’ choice to replace Jean-Claude Juncker gave interview in January in which she said threat from China had been ‘overlooked’
- She also said Chinese people would not put up with Beijing’s social credit system in the long run
