Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s anti-ship missiles including the DF-26 pose a new challenge for the US in the South China Sea. Photo: Weibo
Ankit Panda
Opinion

Opinion

Ankit Panda

How Chinese missile tests could up the stakes for the US in the South China Sea

  • Last month’s tests of anti-ship missiles near the disputed Spratly Islands send a clear message to Washington about the risks of future engagement, writes Ankit Panda
  • US planners have long worried about the risks of intervening in support of Taiwan and the Philippines, and the use of these weapons may cancel out its advantages
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Published: 8:00pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:06pm, 14 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s anti-ship missiles including the DF-26 pose a new challenge for the US in the South China Sea. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Observers said the missiles fired over the South China Sea at the weekend might have been DF-21Ds, also known as “aircraft carrier killers”. Photo: Reuters
Military

South China Sea missile tests aimed at boosting Beijing’s bargaining power, analysts say

  • Beijing wanted to flex its military muscle as tensions continue to rise in disputed region, observers say
  • With trade talks set to restart, show of strength might give Chinese negotiators a few more chips to put on the table
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 11:15pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:28am, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Observers said the missiles fired over the South China Sea at the weekend might have been DF-21Ds, also known as “aircraft carrier killers”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.