Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Han Guo-Yu became Kaohsiung’s mayor last November. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu wins KMT ticket to challenge Tsai Ing-wen for Taiwan presidency

  • Convincing win in Kuomintang primaries over Foxconn founder Terry Gou Tai-ming and three other candidates
  • Han has fallen behind a resurgent Tsai in opinion polls ahead of January’s presidential election
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 11:21am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:59am, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Han Guo-Yu became Kaohsiung’s mayor last November. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Han Kuo-yu, the polarising populist mayor of Kaohsiung, the largest city in southern Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Long Reads

Who is Han Kuo-yu: could Kaohsiung’s populist mayor be Taiwan’s next president?

He came from nowhere to win last year’s mayoral elections. Now, with 1.2 million ‘Han fans’ and rallies across Taiwan, ‘Bald Guy’ has his sights on the presidency

Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Chiu-Ti Jansen

Chiu-Ti Jansen  

Published: 7:45am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:23am, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Han Kuo-yu, the polarising populist mayor of Kaohsiung, the largest city in southern Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.