Han Guo-Yu became Kaohsiung’s mayor last November. Photo: AFP
Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu wins KMT ticket to challenge Tsai Ing-wen for Taiwan presidency
- Convincing win in Kuomintang primaries over Foxconn founder Terry Gou Tai-ming and three other candidates
- Han has fallen behind a resurgent Tsai in opinion polls ahead of January’s presidential election
Topic | Taiwan
Han Guo-Yu became Kaohsiung’s mayor last November. Photo: AFP
Han Kuo-yu, the polarising populist mayor of Kaohsiung, the largest city in southern Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Who is Han Kuo-yu: could Kaohsiung’s populist mayor be Taiwan’s next president?
He came from nowhere to win last year’s mayoral elections. Now, with 1.2 million ‘Han fans’ and rallies across Taiwan, ‘Bald Guy’ has his sights on the presidency
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Han Kuo-yu, the polarising populist mayor of Kaohsiung, the largest city in southern Taiwan. Photo: Reuters