Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former US national security adviser Susan Rice said Chinese diplomat Zhao Lijian was “shockingly ignorant” after his comments on Twitter. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Susan Rice calls Chinese diplomat Zhao Lijian ‘a racist disgrace’ after Twitter tirade

  • China’s deputy chief of mission in Pakistan lashed out over a letter from UN ambassadors of 22 countries calling on Beijing to end detentions of Uygurs
  • He then took aim at the United States, prompting the former national security adviser to call for him to be sent home
Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 5:53pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:53pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former US national security adviser Susan Rice said Chinese diplomat Zhao Lijian was “shockingly ignorant” after his comments on Twitter. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A watchtower on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
Politics

China calls Xinjiang camps training centres, but government’s own documents say otherwise, researcher finds

  • A researcher’s review of government documents finds evidence of coercive internment, police presence and political brainwashing
  • The findings refute China’s claims of ‘vocational education and training centres’ by quoting government reports not intended for international audiences
Topic |   Xinjiang
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Published: 4:21am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:51pm, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A watchtower on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.