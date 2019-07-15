Former US national security adviser Susan Rice said Chinese diplomat Zhao Lijian was “shockingly ignorant” after his comments on Twitter. Photo: AFP
Susan Rice calls Chinese diplomat Zhao Lijian ‘a racist disgrace’ after Twitter tirade
- China’s deputy chief of mission in Pakistan lashed out over a letter from UN ambassadors of 22 countries calling on Beijing to end detentions of Uygurs
- He then took aim at the United States, prompting the former national security adviser to call for him to be sent home
Topic | US-China relations
A watchtower on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
China calls Xinjiang camps training centres, but government’s own documents say otherwise, researcher finds
- A researcher’s review of government documents finds evidence of coercive internment, police presence and political brainwashing
- The findings refute China’s claims of ‘vocational education and training centres’ by quoting government reports not intended for international audiences
Topic | Xinjiang
