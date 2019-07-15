Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese tourists visit the "Gate of All Nations" at the ancient Persian city of Persepolis near Shiraz in southern Iran, which is hoping to dramatically increase the number of visitors from China with a new visa waiver programme. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Iran to woo Chinese tourists with visa-free entry ‘within weeks’

  • Tehran sees economic promise in moving from oil to tourism industry
  • Expects to attract ‘one million Chinese’ in near future
Topic |   Iran
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 9:30pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:30pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese tourists visit the "Gate of All Nations" at the ancient Persian city of Persepolis near Shiraz in southern Iran, which is hoping to dramatically increase the number of visitors from China with a new visa waiver programme. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The United States has granted a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend a UN meeting in New York this week. File photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US grants visa to Iran’s foreign minister to visit New York, but he isn’t allowed to roam freely

  • Not approving visa could have complicated already tense relations between Iran and the United States to diplomacy
  • The Trump administration had considered blacklisting the foreign minister by sanctioning him
Topic |   United Nations
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 2:19pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:10pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The United States has granted a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend a UN meeting in New York this week. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.