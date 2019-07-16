Channels

Zhong Shan, China's commerce minister, has recently become involved in the trade talks with the US. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

China’s commerce minister says US is responsible for trade war, and China must ‘stand firm’

  • Zhong Shan tells People’s Daily ‘US started this economic and trade dispute’ and that ‘we must make the best of the spirit of struggle’
  • Beijing is in no hurry to reach a deal, analyst says: ‘It looks like China is waiting to see what happens after the 2020 election.’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 9:34am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:05am, 16 Jul, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) has led talks with top US negotiators Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China brings in commerce ministry officials to boost trade talks team

  • Minister Zhong Shan joined discussion this week in a move observers say shows need to involve more experts as negotiations with US get tougher
  • His deputy, Yu Jianhua, is also expected to take more of a role
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Jun Mai  

Published: 2:00am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:45am, 13 Jul, 2019

