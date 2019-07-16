Qiu Xiangguo was one of the first scientists to develop a treatment for Ebola. Photo: Handout
Canadian police probe ‘possible policy breaches’ at lab after Chinese researcher removed
- University of Manitoba has cut ties with Qiu Xiangguo after she was escorted from National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg early this month
- An investigation is under way at its virology facility after referral from Public Health Agency
Relations between China and Canada nosedived after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou in December. Photo: AFP
China confirms it has detained Canadian citizen on drug charges
- Detention comes amid ongoing diplomatic row over Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
- China is holding two Canadians on espionage charges and has sentenced two others to death for drug trafficking
