Qiu Xiangguo was one of the first scientists to develop a treatment for Ebola. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Canadian police probe ‘possible policy breaches’ at lab after Chinese researcher removed

  • University of Manitoba has cut ties with Qiu Xiangguo after she was escorted from National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg early this month
  • An investigation is under way at its virology facility after referral from Public Health Agency
Topic |   Canada
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 10:00pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Qiu Xiangguo was one of the first scientists to develop a treatment for Ebola. Photo: Handout
Relations between China and Canada nosedived after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou in December. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China confirms it has detained Canadian citizen on drug charges

  • Detention comes amid ongoing diplomatic row over Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
  • China is holding two Canadians on espionage charges and has sentenced two others to death for drug trafficking
Topic |   Canada
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 5:15pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:56pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Relations between China and Canada nosedived after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou in December. Photo: AFP
