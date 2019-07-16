Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China seeks to shuffle its diplomatic pack as next generation comes to the fore

  • Assistant foreign minister Zhang Jun expected to take over as ambassador to UN in New York after ‘doing a good job’ at G20 summit in Osaka
  • Beijing moves to restructure its top diplomatic ranks as it seeks to react to the latest challenges to its global ambitions
Topic |   United Nations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 11:00pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 16 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.