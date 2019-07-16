General Electric’s chief executive met the head of China’s state assets regulator on Monday. Photo: AP
Chinese state assets watchdog discusses ways to boost cooperation with US firms ahead of next round of trade talks
- Regulator discusses ways state-owned companies can work with American business in meeting with General Electric chief Larry Culp
- US demands for change to role of SOEs in Chinese economy expected to feature prominently in latest round of trade negotiations
Topic | US-China trade war
