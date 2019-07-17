Channels

Tech investor Peter Thiel (right) has been a prominent supporter of US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump promises to pursue Peter Thiel’s claim that Google has ‘treasonous’ ties to China

  • Offering no evidence, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur said several times this week that the US tech giant was working with the Chinese government
  • The president said Thiel, who is a prominent supporter and campaign donor, ‘knows this subject better than anyone’
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Published: 4:50am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:49am, 17 Jul, 2019

Peter Thiel singled out Google for trying to get its search engine back into China while deciding to let lapse a US Defence Department contract that gave the military access to its AI tools. Photo: Bloomberg
Billionaire investor Peter Thiel takes aim at Google for agreeing to work closely with China

  • He calls for a US probe of the tech giant’s ‘seemingly treasonous’ acts
  • Thiel also describes Donald Trump’s trade efforts in China as a ‘signature achievement’ of the administration
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 9:24pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:24pm, 15 Jul, 2019

