The 12,000-tonne Haijing 3901 helped obstruct Vietnamese oil and gas exploration. Photo: Baidu
China blocking Malaysian and Vietnamese oil and gas vessels ‘shows greater willingness to use force’, think tank says
- Actions at Vanguard Bank in disputed Spratly Islands ‘raises collision risk’
- Think tank cites data showing China has harassed those countries’ ships for at least six weeks
Topic | South China Sea
The presence of a Chinese survey ship in South China Sea territory claimed by Vietnam has led to a stand-off between the countries’ coastguard vessels. Photo: China Geological Survey
China and Vietnam in stand-off over Chinese survey ship mission to disputed reef in South China Sea
- Coastguard vessels eye each other across Vanguard Bank
- Haiyang Dizhi entered waters near reef to carry out seismic survey operation
Topic | South China Sea
