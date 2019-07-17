A Chinese coastguard vessel on patrol in the South China Sea Photo: Reuters
China and Vietnam tread softly in South China Sea over latest dispute
- Both sides appear to have learned from their deadly confrontation in 2014
- Beijing and Hanoi are maintaining a low profile over the issue
Topic | South China Sea
The presence of a Chinese survey ship in South China Sea territory claimed by Vietnam has led to a stand-off between the countries’ coastguard vessels. Photo: China Geological Survey
China and Vietnam in stand-off over Chinese survey ship mission to disputed reef in South China Sea
- Coastguard vessels eye each other across Vanguard Bank
- Haiyang Dizhi entered waters near reef to carry out seismic survey operation
