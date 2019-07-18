The trade war has caused American exporters to lose market share in China, a Chinese government official says in defending Beijing’s position. Photo: Reuters
Trade war is harming American economy more than China’s, claims official sent to US to defend Beijing’s position
- Bi Jiyao, vice-president of the Chinese Academy of Macroeconomic Research, says US tariffs aren’t the main cause of China’s slowing growth
- US President Donald Trump is wrong to think China’s weakening economy will force Beijing to make concessions, Bi says
Topic | US-China trade war
Investment in property development grew by 10.9 per cent in the first half of the year, down from 15.8 per cent in the year to May. Photo: Reuters
China economy reports lowest GDP growth on record for second quarter as US trade war bites
- China’s economy grew by 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019, the lowest figure since records began in March 1992, but other data for June better than expected
- While this falls within Beijing’s GDP target for the year of between 6 to 6.5 per cent, it also shows the pressure the economy is under with the US trade war ongoing
Topic | China economy
