The trade war has caused American exporters to lose market share in China, a Chinese government official says in defending Beijing’s position. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Trade war is harming American economy more than China’s, claims official sent to US to defend Beijing’s position

  • Bi Jiyao, vice-president of the Chinese Academy of Macroeconomic Research, says US tariffs aren’t the main cause of China’s slowing growth
  • US President Donald Trump is wrong to think China’s weakening economy will force Beijing to make concessions, Bi says
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Published: 7:10am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:10am, 18 Jul, 2019

Investment in property development grew by 10.9 per cent in the first half of the year, down from 15.8 per cent in the year to May. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China economy reports lowest GDP growth on record for second quarter as US trade war bites

  • China’s economy grew by 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019, the lowest figure since records began in March 1992, but other data for June better than expected
  • While this falls within Beijing’s GDP target for the year of between 6 to 6.5 per cent, it also shows the pressure the economy is under with the US trade war ongoing
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 10:00am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:07am, 16 Jul, 2019

Investment in property development grew by 10.9 per cent in the first half of the year, down from 15.8 per cent in the year to May. Photo: Reuters
