European MPs tabling the motion echoed several of the demands made by protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
Diplomacy

European MPs’ motion calls for Hong Kong to withdraw extradition bill and start democratic reform

  • The motion, to be debated in European Parliament on Thursday, also seeks EU-wide ban on supplying weapons to the city’s police
  • It condemns interference by China in Hong Kong and asks Beijing to uphold the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 12:40pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:39pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Police fire tear gas at protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong early on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Britain and China continue to row over Hong Kong as Jeremy Hunt warns Beijing not to ‘repress’ protests

  • Beijing accuses British foreign secretary and rival Boris Johnson of making ‘irresponsible’ comments and questions whether it is a coordinated attack
  • Hunt repeats warning to China to respect handover agreement and insists Britain will not ‘gulp and move on’ if there is a heavy-handed crackdown
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 11:04am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:58am, 8 Jul, 2019

