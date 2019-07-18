European MPs tabling the motion echoed several of the demands made by protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
European MPs’ motion calls for Hong Kong to withdraw extradition bill and start democratic reform
- The motion, to be debated in European Parliament on Thursday, also seeks EU-wide ban on supplying weapons to the city’s police
- It condemns interference by China in Hong Kong and asks Beijing to uphold the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police fire tear gas at protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong early on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Britain and China continue to row over Hong Kong as Jeremy Hunt warns Beijing not to ‘repress’ protests
- Beijing accuses British foreign secretary and rival Boris Johnson of making ‘irresponsible’ comments and questions whether it is a coordinated attack
- Hunt repeats warning to China to respect handover agreement and insists Britain will not ‘gulp and move on’ if there is a heavy-handed crackdown
