Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donald Trump meets victims of religious persecution in the Oval Office on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump hears ‘tough’ details of China’s Xinjiang camps as he meets detained Uygur scholar Ilham Tohti’s daughter

  • US president has first public meeting with anyone from China’s Uygur community, and makes first remarks on their internment
  • Action needed on China, he is told as he also meets Falun Gong practitioner and Tibetan Buddhist at gathering of victims of religious persecution
Topic |   Xinjiang
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 11:52am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:56am, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump meets victims of religious persecution in the Oval Office on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The appointment of Wang Yang as the new policy handler for China’s Xinjiang region is unlikely to lead to a softening in policy, despite his liberal reputation. Photo: AFP
Politics

‘Liberal’ policy chief unlikely to mean a softening on Xinjiang from China

  • Appointment of Wang Yang seen as ‘calculated move’ to assuage international concerns
  • Analysts doubt it will mean a change in Beijing’s hardline approach to the region
Topic |   Xinjiang
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Published: 10:03pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:38am, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The appointment of Wang Yang as the new policy handler for China’s Xinjiang region is unlikely to lead to a softening in policy, despite his liberal reputation. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.