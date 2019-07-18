Donald Trump meets victims of religious persecution in the Oval Office on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump hears ‘tough’ details of China’s Xinjiang camps as he meets detained Uygur scholar Ilham Tohti’s daughter
- US president has first public meeting with anyone from China’s Uygur community, and makes first remarks on their internment
- Action needed on China, he is told as he also meets Falun Gong practitioner and Tibetan Buddhist at gathering of victims of religious persecution
Topic | Xinjiang
Donald Trump meets victims of religious persecution in the Oval Office on Wednesday. Photo: AP
The appointment of Wang Yang as the new policy handler for China’s Xinjiang region is unlikely to lead to a softening in policy, despite his liberal reputation. Photo: AFP
‘Liberal’ policy chief unlikely to mean a softening on Xinjiang from China
- Appointment of Wang Yang seen as ‘calculated move’ to assuage international concerns
- Analysts doubt it will mean a change in Beijing’s hardline approach to the region
Topic | Xinjiang
The appointment of Wang Yang as the new policy handler for China’s Xinjiang region is unlikely to lead to a softening in policy, despite his liberal reputation. Photo: AFP