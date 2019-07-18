Eighty-five members of the European Parliament signed the motion on Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing says Hong Kong motion tabled by members of European Parliament full of ‘ignorance and prejudice’
- Do the 85 MEPs who signed the document understand ‘the basic concept of the rule of law?’, foreign ministry’s office in Hong Kong asks
- Their ‘ignorance and attitude have left people speechless with astonishment and horror’, it says
European MPs tabling the motion echoed several of the demands made by protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
European MPs’ motion calls for Hong Kong to withdraw extradition bill and start democratic reform
- The motion, to be debated in European Parliament on Thursday, also seeks EU-wide ban on supplying weapons to the city’s police
- It condemns interference by China in Hong Kong and asks Beijing to uphold the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration
