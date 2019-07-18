Channels

Eighty-five members of the European Parliament signed the motion on Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Beijing says Hong Kong motion tabled by members of European Parliament full of ‘ignorance and prejudice’

  • Do the 85 MEPs who signed the document understand ‘the basic concept of the rule of law?’, foreign ministry’s office in Hong Kong asks
  • Their ‘ignorance and attitude have left people speechless with astonishment and horror’, it says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Teddy Ng

Published: 6:02pm, 18 Jul, 2019

European MPs tabling the motion echoed several of the demands made by protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
Diplomacy

European MPs’ motion calls for Hong Kong to withdraw extradition bill and start democratic reform

  • The motion, to be debated in European Parliament on Thursday, also seeks EU-wide ban on supplying weapons to the city’s police
  • It condemns interference by China in Hong Kong and asks Beijing to uphold the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration
Stuart Lau

Published: 12:40pm, 18 Jul, 2019

