Lu Kang is currently head of the Chinese foreign ministry’s information department. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang to take over US and Canada affairs office
- Diplomat made headlines when he said the Hong Kong handover deal with Britain was now void
- His new job as head of North America and Oceania office may pave the way for a future posting to Washington as an ambassador
Topic | US-China relations
