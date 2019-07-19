People hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside the British Columbia Supreme Court, during a hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on March 6. Photo: Reuters
Two-thirds of Canadians reject closer ties to China and want Huawei banned from 5G networks, as attitudes rapidly harden, poll finds
- Canadian perceptions of China have ‘deteriorated markedly’, pollster says
- Almost three-quarters of Canadians support their government’s handling of Meng Wanzhou’s case
Qiu Xiangguo was one of the first scientists to develop a treatment for Ebola. Photo: Handout
Canadian police probe ‘possible policy breaches’ at lab after Chinese scientist removed
- University of Manitoba has cut ties with Qiu Xiangguo, a noted Ebola researcher, after she was escorted from National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg
- An investigation is under way at its virology facility after referral from Public Health Agency
