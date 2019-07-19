An aerial view of reefs in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, where the US is calling for crisis communication mechanism to reduce the threat of a military miscalculation. Photo: AFP
No reply from Beijing to US call for South China Sea crisis talks
- Admiral Philip Davidson slams Chinese muscle flexing over disputed waters
- No response to ‘standing ask’ for a communication mechanism to reduce threat of miscalculation
The 12,000-tonne Haijing 3901 helped obstruct Vietnamese oil and gas exploration. Photo: Baidu
China blocking Malaysian and Vietnamese oil and gas vessels shows greater willingness to intimidate, says think tank
- Actions at Vanguard Bank in disputed Spratly Islands ‘raises collision risk’
- Think tank cites data showing China has harassed those countries’ ships for at least six weeks
