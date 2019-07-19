Channels

China has banned imports from North Korea including iron ore in line with UN sanctions. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

North Korean trade with biggest partner China dives 48 per cent amid sanctions

  • Reliance on communist neighbour takes overall foreign trade volume below US$3 billion for first time since Kim Jong-un took power, according to report
  • Observers say slow economic growth could weaken regime in the long run, but Beijing is expected to keep UN measures in place for now
Topic |   North Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 6:30pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 19 Jul, 2019

North Koreans who defected to the South tear pictures of Kim Jong-un in Seoul. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Pyongyang calling: how North Korea pressures defectors to the South

  • Ju Gyung-bae’s sister defected to South Korea but was pressured to return. She turned herself in at the North Korean embassy in Beijing
  • Defectors who reached the South have been contacted more often since Kim Jong-un came to power in 2011. They are now being strong-armed in organising delivery of items banned under UN sanctions to the North
Topic |   North Korea
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 4:30pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:14pm, 14 Jul, 2019

