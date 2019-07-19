China has banned imports from North Korea including iron ore in line with UN sanctions. Photo: AP
North Korean trade with biggest partner China dives 48 per cent amid sanctions
- Reliance on communist neighbour takes overall foreign trade volume below US$3 billion for first time since Kim Jong-un took power, according to report
- Observers say slow economic growth could weaken regime in the long run, but Beijing is expected to keep UN measures in place for now
North Koreans who defected to the South tear pictures of Kim Jong-un in Seoul. Photo: AFP
Pyongyang calling: how North Korea pressures defectors to the South
- Ju Gyung-bae’s sister defected to South Korea but was pressured to return. She turned herself in at the North Korean embassy in Beijing
- Defectors who reached the South have been contacted more often since Kim Jong-un came to power in 2011. They are now being strong-armed in organising delivery of items banned under UN sanctions to the North
