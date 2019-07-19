Trade negotiators meet in Washington in January. It is not known when the two sides will sit down at the table again for talks. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, US said to be wrangling over text before trade talks can resume
- Washington wants to use longer document with earlier concessions from Beijing, but China wants its demands included, according to observers
- Analysts say negotiations will be tough once they get going again, and a lack of trust will make it difficult to reach a deal
Topic | US-China trade war
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said face-to-face talks were possible. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China officials discuss trade as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin eyes possible in-person talks
- Mnuchin, Robert Lighthizer and their Chinese counterparts spoke over the phone on Thursday, US Trade Representative’s office confirms
- Allowing US sales to Huawei is issue independent from trade negotiations, treasury secretary says
