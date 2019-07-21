A Philippine coastguard ship sails past a Chinese coastguard vessel during a Philippine-US rescue exercise near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
China’s neighbours bolster their coastguards as stand-off stokes tensions in disputed South China Sea
- Philippines and Vietnam moved to empower their coastguards after heavily armed Chinese and Vietnamese coastguard ships began eyeing one other at Vanguard Bank
- Stand-off points to the active role being played by coastguard vessels in Asia’s most complex territorial dispute
An aerial view of reefs in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, where the US is calling for crisis communication mechanism to reduce the threat of a military miscalculation. Photo: AFP
No reply from Beijing to US call for South China Sea crisis talks
- Admiral Philip Davidson slams Chinese muscle flexing over disputed waters
- No response to ‘standing ask’ for a communication mechanism to reduce threat of miscalculation
