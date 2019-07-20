Channels

The length and scope of American stopovers by Taipei’s leaders are a barometer of US-Taiwan relations. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

President Tsai Ing-wen’s high-profile US visits keep Taiwan in spotlight and send message to Beijing

  • China’s response to the current trip has been relatively muted, but past pressure tactics are seen in letters obtained by US Freedom of Information requests
  • Over a span of four nights in the US, the Taiwanese leader has met with ambassadors, lawmakers and administration officials
Topic |   Taiwan
SCMP

Mark Magnier  

John Power  

Published: 4:36am, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:21am, 20 Jul, 2019

Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan was buying US weapons to “enhance national defence in order to protect our democracy and contribute to regional peace and stability”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen dismisses ‘irresponsible remarks’ on US arms sale

  • Speaking during a stopover in New York, she says island is buying the weapons to ‘enhance national defence in order to protect our democracy’
  • Beijing announced it will impose sanctions on American companies involved in the latest US$2.2 billion deal
Topic |   Taiwan
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 10:43pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:21pm, 13 Jul, 2019

