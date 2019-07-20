The length and scope of American stopovers by Taipei’s leaders are a barometer of US-Taiwan relations. Photo: Reuters
President Tsai Ing-wen’s high-profile US visits keep Taiwan in spotlight and send message to Beijing
- China’s response to the current trip has been relatively muted, but past pressure tactics are seen in letters obtained by US Freedom of Information requests
- Over a span of four nights in the US, the Taiwanese leader has met with ambassadors, lawmakers and administration officials
Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan was buying US weapons to “enhance national defence in order to protect our democracy and contribute to regional peace and stability”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen dismisses ‘irresponsible remarks’ on US arms sale
- Speaking during a stopover in New York, she says island is buying the weapons to ‘enhance national defence in order to protect our democracy’
- Beijing announced it will impose sanctions on American companies involved in the latest US$2.2 billion deal
