Tensions between Beijing and Manila are running high over disputes in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China and Philippines need a fishing deal for the South China Sea, but can they find one?

  • President Rodrigo Duterte set to make a key announcement on fishing rights during State of the Nation Address on Monday
  • But can either side afford to give ground without sparking a public outcry at home?
Topic |   South China Sea
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 3:56pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:56pm, 20 Jul, 2019

An activist protests against the alleged sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese vessel at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Duterte slams critics as he invokes Philippine-US defence pact over South China Sea dispute

  • Responding to accusations he has been too soft on China, the president called for the US to ‘gather their fleet’ in the disputed waterway
  • Duterte insisted that the Philippines was still the ‘owner’ of the West Philippine Sea, as it is known in the country
Topic |   South China Sea
SCMP

Associated Press  

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Published: 10:05pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:07pm, 18 Jul, 2019

