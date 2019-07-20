Tensions between Beijing and Manila are running high over disputes in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
China and Philippines need a fishing deal for the South China Sea, but can they find one?
- President Rodrigo Duterte set to make a key announcement on fishing rights during State of the Nation Address on Monday
- But can either side afford to give ground without sparking a public outcry at home?
Topic | South China Sea
Tensions between Beijing and Manila are running high over disputes in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
An activist protests against the alleged sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese vessel at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE
Duterte slams critics as he invokes Philippine-US defence pact over South China Sea dispute
- Responding to accusations he has been too soft on China, the president called for the US to ‘gather their fleet’ in the disputed waterway
- Duterte insisted that the Philippines was still the ‘owner’ of the West Philippine Sea, as it is known in the country
Topic | South China Sea
An activist protests against the alleged sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese vessel at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE