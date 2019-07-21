Channels

Trade between China and Asean rose 4 per cent in the first half of the year. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Can China’s trade boost with Asean help get the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership over the line?

  • 16-nation trade deal has been debated for seven years, but the success of another regional pact might just be enough to help bring the negotiations to a conclusion, observers say
  • Trade between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations rose 4 per cent in the first half of the year
Topic |   US-China trade war
Keegan Elmer

Published: 1:45pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:45pm, 21 Jul, 2019

There have been reports that India has been reluctant to lower tariffs because it is worried about a higher trade deficit with China. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China may offer reduced tariffs to push through mega regional trade pact

  • Beijing will for the first time host ministers from 15 other nations involved in Regional and Comprehensive Economic Partnership talks
  • While some officials hope to wrap up negotiations this year, the road to reaching a deal may be difficult
Topic |   US-China trade war
Laura Zhou

Published: 8:03pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:37pm, 5 Jul, 2019

