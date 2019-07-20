Chinese survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 and its escorts entered the area on July 3 to carry out seismic research. Photo: China Geological Survey
Vietnam calls for Chinese vessels to leave Vanguard Bank in South China Sea
- It comes amid stand-off at reef in disputed Spratly Islands that began when survey vessel entered area with coastguard ships to conduct seismic research
- Analysts say it’s unlikely the incident will escalate into a conflict or hurt relations
A Chinese coastguard vessel on patrol in the South China Sea Photo: Reuters
China and Vietnam tread softly in South China Sea over latest dispute
- Both sides appear to have learned from their deadly confrontation in 2014
- Beijing and Hanoi are maintaining a low profile over the issue
