Members of the new Formosa Alliance celebrate after electing chairman Terence Lo (fifth from right) and executive committee members on Saturday. Photo: Lawrence Chung
Diplomacy

Hardliner at helm of Taiwan’s new party says it won’t field presidential candidate

  • Pastor Terence Lo elected as chairman of Formosa Alliance, which was officially unveiled on Saturday
  • It plans to run for at least 10 seats in parliament in January’s elections
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Published: 10:00pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Kuo Pei-hung, convener of the Formosa Alliance, will announce that the group has established a political party on Saturday. Photo: CNA
Politics

Taiwan independence hardliners set to form new party to challenge President Tsai Ing-wen

  • Veteran campaigner Kuo Pei-hung to unveil Formosa Alliance as new party on Saturday
  • Group plans to stand in next year’s presidential and legislative elections and could damage independence-leaning leader’s chances of winning re-election
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Published: 7:00am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:27pm, 19 Jul, 2019

