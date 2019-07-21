This aerial file photo from 2017 shows a reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. The US on Saturday expressed concern over reports that China is hampering other countries' oil and gas activities in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
US calls on China to stop ‘bullying behaviour’ in the South China Sea
- US said Beijing’s acts were interfering in particular with Vietnamese oil and gas exploration and production
- Vietnam and China have long been locked in a maritime disagreement over the area’s resource-rich waters
Chinese survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 and its escorts entered the area on July 3 to carry out seismic research. Photo: China Geological Survey
Vietnam calls for Chinese vessels to leave Vanguard Bank in South China Sea
- It comes amid stand-off at reef in disputed Spratly Islands that began when survey vessel entered area with coastguard ships to conduct seismic research
- Analysts say it’s unlikely the incident will escalate into a conflict or hurt relations
