This aerial file photo from 2017 shows a reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. The US on Saturday expressed concern over reports that China is hampering other countries' oil and gas activities in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US calls on China to stop ‘bullying behaviour’ in the South China Sea

  • US said Beijing’s acts were interfering in particular with Vietnamese oil and gas exploration and production
  • Vietnam and China have long been locked in a maritime disagreement over the area’s resource-rich waters
Topic |   South China Sea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:51am, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:51am, 21 Jul, 2019

Chinese survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 and its escorts entered the area on July 3 to carry out seismic research. Photo: China Geological Survey
Diplomacy

Vietnam calls for Chinese vessels to leave Vanguard Bank in South China Sea

  • It comes amid stand-off at reef in disputed Spratly Islands that began when survey vessel entered area with coastguard ships to conduct seismic research
  • Analysts say it’s unlikely the incident will escalate into a conflict or hurt relations
Topic |   Vietnam
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 8:44pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:23pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Chinese survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 and its escorts entered the area on July 3 to carry out seismic research. Photo: China Geological Survey
