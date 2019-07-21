Beijing has issued a white paper seemingly designed to defend its actions in Xinjiang where as least 1 million Uygurs are being held in detention centres. Photo: AFP
Uygurs in Xinjiang didn’t choose to be Muslims, China says in white paper
- Islam was forced on ethnic group ‘by religious wars and the ruling class’, Beijing says in latest report defending its actions in far western region
- Uygurs’ ancestors were enslaved by the Turks, document says
Topic | Xinjiang
Donald Trump and his envoy for religious freedom Samuel Brownback (standing) meet victims of religious persecution in the Oval Office, including Jewher Ilham (far right). Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump hears ‘tough’ details of China’s Xinjiang camps as he meets detained Uygur scholar Ilham Tohti’s daughter
- US president has first public meeting with anyone from China’s Uygur community, and makes first remarks on their internment
- Action needed on China, he is told as he also meets Falun Gong practitioner and Tibetan Buddhist at gathering of victims of religious persecution
