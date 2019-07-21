Channels

Beijing has issued a white paper seemingly designed to defend its actions in Xinjiang where as least 1 million Uygurs are being held in detention centres. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Uygurs in Xinjiang didn’t choose to be Muslims, China says in white paper

  • Islam was forced on ethnic group ‘by religious wars and the ruling class’, Beijing says in latest report defending its actions in far western region
  • Uygurs’ ancestors were enslaved by the Turks, document says
Topic |   Xinjiang
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 6:05pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:14pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Donald Trump and his envoy for religious freedom Samuel Brownback (standing) meet victims of religious persecution in the Oval Office, including Jewher Ilham (far right). Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Donald Trump hears ‘tough’ details of China’s Xinjiang camps as he meets detained Uygur scholar Ilham Tohti’s daughter

  • US president has first public meeting with anyone from China’s Uygur community, and makes first remarks on their internment
  • Action needed on China, he is told as he also meets Falun Gong practitioner and Tibetan Buddhist at gathering of victims of religious persecution
Topic |   Xinjiang
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 11:52am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:41pm, 18 Jul, 2019

