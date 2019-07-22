China’s state media suggested purchases of US agricultural products could herald the resumption of trade negotiations. Photo: Reuters
China-US trade talks could resume soon, but Washington’s tariffs have to go, state media say
- Commentators say negotiations towards deal could be back on by end of July
- Welcome for renewal of soybean imports and call to spirit of self-reliance
Topic | US-China trade war
President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to increase bilateral trade from US$107 billion in 2018 to US$200 billion a year during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June. Photo: EPA
China and Russia vow to ‘deepen trade in soybeans’ after tariff war kills US crop exports
- China’s Commerce Minister Zhong Shan met with Russian minister for economic development Maxim Oreshkin this week to discuss ways to increase trade
- Soybeans and other agricultural goods are a key issue for China as it looks to fill the gap in the market left by produce from the United States due to the trade war
