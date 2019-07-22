Channels

China’s state media suggested purchases of US agricultural products could herald the resumption of trade negotiations. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China-US trade talks could resume soon, but Washington’s tariffs have to go, state media say

  • Commentators say negotiations towards deal could be back on by end of July
  • Welcome for renewal of soybean imports and call to spirit of self-reliance
Topic |   US-China trade war
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 2:30pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:30pm, 22 Jul, 2019

President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to increase bilateral trade from US$107 billion in 2018 to US$200 billion a year during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China and Russia vow to ‘deepen trade in soybeans’ after tariff war kills US crop exports

  • China’s Commerce Minister Zhong Shan met with Russian minister for economic development Maxim Oreshkin this week to discuss ways to increase trade
  • Soybeans and other agricultural goods are a key issue for China as it looks to fill the gap in the market left by produce from the United States due to the trade war
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 7:00pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:47am, 19 Jul, 2019

