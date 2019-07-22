Channels

An official prepares a podium for Chinese President Xi Jinping at last year’s Apec summit, one of 591 overseas events involving China’s commerce ministry in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China’s commerce ministry counts high cost of courting trade deals

  • Overseas trips go over budget for officials attending negotiations, international summits and trade promotions
  • Beijing seeks to speed up deals to offset trade pressure from US
Topic |   US-China trade war
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 9:00pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:47pm, 22 Jul, 2019

China’s state media suggested purchases of US agricultural products could herald the resumption of trade negotiations. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China-US trade talks could resume soon, but Washington’s tariffs have to go, state media say

  • Commentators say negotiations towards deal could be back on by end of July
  • Welcome for renewal of soybean imports and call to spirit of self-reliance
Topic |   US-China trade war
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 2:30pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:48pm, 22 Jul, 2019

