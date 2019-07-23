Germany has been accused of “inciting the violent entry” of protesters to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council during a visit to Beijing by German parliamentarians. Photo: Winson Wong
German politicians blasted on China visit over Hong Kong unrest
- Meetings cancelled, frosty reception for parliamentarians in Beijing after Hong Kong stopover
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A pro-Beijing, pro-police rally in Hong Kong on Saturday drew 316,000 people according to organisers. Photo: AP
China state media takes aim at ‘violent extremists’ in Hong Kong
- Minority with ‘evil intentions’ using protest chaos to undermine Chinese development
- Xinhua mentions ‘external forces’ but People’s Daily does not
Topic | Hong Kong political reform
