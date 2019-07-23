Channels

Germany has been accused of “inciting the violent entry” of protesters to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council during a visit to Beijing by German parliamentarians. Photo: Winson Wong
Diplomacy

German politicians blasted on China visit over Hong Kong unrest

  • Meetings cancelled, frosty reception for parliamentarians in Beijing after Hong Kong stopover
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 11:00pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:26pm, 23 Jul, 2019

A pro-Beijing, pro-police rally in Hong Kong on Saturday drew 316,000 people according to organisers. Photo: AP
Politics

China state media takes aim at ‘violent extremists’ in Hong Kong

  • Minority with ‘evil intentions’ using protest chaos to undermine Chinese development
  • Xinhua mentions ‘external forces’ but People’s Daily does not
Topic |   Hong Kong political reform
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 7:27pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:44pm, 21 Jul, 2019

