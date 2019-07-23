Channels

Japan has imposed export restrictions on three chemical ingredients used in smartphones and semiconductors. Photo: Shutterstock
Diplomacy

Japan and South Korea trade accusations ahead of WTO meeting

  • Officials from two countries discussing Tokyo’s export restrictions on chemical ingredients at World Trade Organisation in Geneva
  • Seoul claims Japan – not South Korea – has breached international sanctions on the North, while Tokyo says its ‘trust’ in Seoul has been damaged
Topic |   Japan
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 8:17pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:19pm, 23 Jul, 2019

China is the world's largest steel producer and exporter. In 2018, China exported 66.9 million metric tonnes of steel, a 9 per cent decrease from 73.3 million metric tonnes in 2017, according to data from US Department of Commerce. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China to hit Indonesia, Japan, EU, South Korea stainless steel imports with anti-dumping duties

  • Taxes ranging from 18.1 per cent to 103.1 per cent will be imposed on all stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates from Tuesday
  • Indonesia in particular has benefited from the Belt and Road Initiative, according to Foshan-based Metal Materials Industry Association
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 4:26pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:34pm, 22 Jul, 2019

