Trucks cross the bridge connecting China and North Korea in the Chinese border town of Dandong in 2017. Executives of a company based in Dandong have been charged with evading US sanctions by doing business in North Korea. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US charges 4 executives of Chinese company with evading North Korea sanctions and ‘trading with WMD proliferators’

  • Owner and employees of Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development Co used more than 20 front companies to hide their financial dealings, prosecutors say
  • Company is accused of doing business with North Korean businesses under sanction for trading in weapons of mass destruction
Topic |   North Korea sanctions
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 3:45am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:45am, 24 Jul, 2019

Trucks cross the bridge connecting China and North Korea in the Chinese border town of Dandong in 2017. Executives of a company based in Dandong have been charged with evading US sanctions by doing business in North Korea. Photo: AP
Xudong Yao. Photo: FBI via AP
China

US charges Chinese software engineer Xudong Yao with stealing trade secrets from former American employer

  • The suspect, also known as William Yao, is considered a fugitive and is believed to be back in China, US prosecutors say
  • Yao, who faces nine counts of theft of electronic files, worked for a locomotive manufacturer in Illinois
Topic |   Espionage
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Published: 4:33am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:26am, 12 Jul, 2019

Xudong Yao. Photo: FBI via AP
