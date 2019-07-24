Trucks cross the bridge connecting China and North Korea in the Chinese border town of Dandong in 2017. Executives of a company based in Dandong have been charged with evading US sanctions by doing business in North Korea. Photo: AP
US charges 4 executives of Chinese company with evading North Korea sanctions and ‘trading with WMD proliferators’
- Owner and employees of Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development Co used more than 20 front companies to hide their financial dealings, prosecutors say
- Company is accused of doing business with North Korean businesses under sanction for trading in weapons of mass destruction
Topic | North Korea sanctions
Xudong Yao. Photo: FBI via AP
US charges Chinese software engineer Xudong Yao with stealing trade secrets from former American employer
- The suspect, also known as William Yao, is considered a fugitive and is believed to be back in China, US prosecutors say
- Yao, who faces nine counts of theft of electronic files, worked for a locomotive manufacturer in Illinois
Topic | Espionage
