A Russian Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control training aircraft flew into South Korean airspace on Tuesday, according to South Korea’s defence ministry, as part of a joint air patrol with China. Photo: AP
China, Russia seek to rebalance military might in Asia-Pacific
- Joint air patrol tests US commitment to key regional allies Japan and South Korea
- Pentagon supports Tokyo and Seoul in effort to maintain strength of alliance
Topic | Russia
A Russian Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control training aircraft flew into South Korean airspace on Tuesday, according to South Korea’s defence ministry, as part of a joint air patrol with China. Photo: AP
Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony at the White House, President Donald Trump said: ‘I am confident that he will be an outstanding secretary of defence’. Photo: Bloomberg
New Pentagon chief Mark Esper’s mission: confront ‘growing threats’ from China, manage impulsive Trump
- Mark Esper’s confirmation adds some stability to Trump’s national security team after a long vacancy
- He will also be steering US defence strategy as it shifts to confront China and Russia as the department’s main challenges
Topic | Defence
Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony at the White House, President Donald Trump said: ‘I am confident that he will be an outstanding secretary of defence’. Photo: Bloomberg