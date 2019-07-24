Channels

A Russian Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control training aircraft flew into South Korean airspace on Tuesday, according to South Korea’s defence ministry, as part of a joint air patrol with China. Photo: AP
China, Russia seek to rebalance military might in Asia-Pacific

  • Joint air patrol tests US commitment to key regional allies Japan and South Korea
  • Pentagon supports Tokyo and Seoul in effort to maintain strength of alliance
Lee Jeong-ho  

Zhenhua Lu  

Updated: 9:30pm, 24 Jul, 2019

A Russian Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control training aircraft flew into South Korean airspace on Tuesday, according to South Korea’s defence ministry, as part of a joint air patrol with China. Photo: AP
Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony at the White House, President Donald Trump said: ‘I am confident that he will be an outstanding secretary of defence’. Photo: Bloomberg
New Pentagon chief Mark Esper’s mission: confront ‘growing threats’ from China, manage impulsive Trump

  • Mark Esper’s confirmation adds some stability to Trump’s national security team after a long vacancy
  • He will also be steering US defence strategy as it shifts to confront China and Russia as the department’s main challenges
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 3:56pm, 24 Jul, 2019

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony at the White House, President Donald Trump said: ‘I am confident that he will be an outstanding secretary of defence’. Photo: Bloomberg
