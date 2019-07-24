China’s President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Pyongyang last month. Photo: AFP
China-North Korea trade up 14.3 per cent in first half to US$1.25 billion
- Observers say leaders’ meeting in June signalled trade was getting back on track
- Warmer ties between allies may strengthen Beijing’s hand in talks with US
Topic | North Korea
China’s President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Pyongyang last month. Photo: AFP
A report raises questions about whether Huawei, which has used American technology in its components, violated US export controls to furnish equipment to North Korea. Photo: Reuters
Huawei helped North Korea build wireless network and secretly collected Czech data, separate reports say as Western nations consider 5G ban
- Washington Post report on Pyongyang link raises questions about whether Chinese telecoms giant violated US export controls to furnish equipment to North Korea
- Two claims add uncertainty to company’s global footprint as it risks losing contracts to work on nations’ 5G roll-outs
Topic | Huawei
A report raises questions about whether Huawei, which has used American technology in its components, violated US export controls to furnish equipment to North Korea. Photo: Reuters