SCMP
China’s President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Pyongyang last month. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China-North Korea trade up 14.3 per cent in first half to US$1.25 billion

  • Observers say leaders’ meeting in June signalled trade was getting back on track
  • Warmer ties between allies may strengthen Beijing’s hand in talks with US
Topic |   North Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 9:00pm, 24 Jul, 2019

A report raises questions about whether Huawei, which has used American technology in its components, violated US export controls to furnish equipment to North Korea. Photo: Reuters
China

Huawei helped North Korea build wireless network and secretly collected Czech data, separate reports say as Western nations consider 5G ban

  • Washington Post report on Pyongyang link raises questions about whether Chinese telecoms giant violated US export controls to furnish equipment to North Korea
  • Two claims add uncertainty to company’s global footprint as it risks losing contracts to work on nations’ 5G roll-outs
Topic |   Huawei
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 11:08pm, 23 Jul, 2019

