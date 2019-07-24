China’s latest defence white paper is the first since Chinese President Xi Jinping’s sweeping military reforms and takes a markedly more antagonistic tone towards the US and other countries than its predecessor. Photo: AP
China accuses US of undermining global security in defence white paper
- Beijing sets marked new tone in first position paper since 2015 military reform
- Cooperation is out in favour of antagonism and complaint
US officials have described China as the country’s top security threat. Photo: Reuters
China is United States’ top security threat, defence official tells Aspen forum
- Asian giant has the ability to change the global order, ‘for good or ill’, undersecretary of defence for policy says
- Beijing is greatest challenger to America’s dominance in technology field for almost two decades, ex-general says
