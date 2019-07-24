Channels

China’s latest defence white paper is the first since Chinese President Xi Jinping’s sweeping military reforms and takes a markedly more antagonistic tone towards the US and other countries than its predecessor. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China accuses US of undermining global security in defence white paper

  • Beijing sets marked new tone in first position paper since 2015 military reform
  • Cooperation is out in favour of antagonism and complaint
Topic |   US-China relations
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 10:30pm, 24 Jul, 2019

US officials have described China as the country’s top security threat. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China is United States’ top security threat, defence official tells Aspen forum

  • Asian giant has the ability to change the global order, ‘for good or ill’, undersecretary of defence for policy says
  • Beijing is greatest challenger to America’s dominance in technology field for almost two decades, ex-general says
Topic |   China military
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 4:31pm, 21 Jul, 2019

