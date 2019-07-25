The University of Pittsburgh campus. Photo: Handout
Three more US universities pledge support to Chinese-American scientists caught in growing web of suspicion
- ‘Researchers, particularly immigrants and visitors from China, have been the target of aggressive investigations and public sanctions,’ a chancellor writes
- Pitt, Caltech and Johns Hopkins join Yale, MIT and others in condemning ‘government mistrust’
Topic | Chinese overseas
The University of Pittsburgh campus. Photo: Handout
MIT president L. Rafael Reif (left) has decried the climate of suspicion Washington has created around Chinese academics. Photo: Reuters
MIT president criticises Washington for ‘unfounded suspicions’ about Chinese academics
- L. Rafael Reif tells Massachusetts Institute of Technology community that researchers of Chinese background feel ‘stigmatised and on edge’
- Reif’s letter comes as US government has stepped up its scrutiny of mainland Chinese on many fronts
Topic | Huawei
MIT president L. Rafael Reif (left) has decried the climate of suspicion Washington has created around Chinese academics. Photo: Reuters