The University of Pittsburgh campus. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Three more US universities pledge support to Chinese-American scientists caught in growing web of suspicion

  • ‘Researchers, particularly immigrants and visitors from China, have been the target of aggressive investigations and public sanctions,’ a chancellor writes
  • Pitt, Caltech and Johns Hopkins join Yale, MIT and others in condemning ‘government mistrust’
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 1:10am, 25 Jul, 2019

The University of Pittsburgh campus. Photo: Handout
MIT president L. Rafael Reif (left) has decried the climate of suspicion Washington has created around Chinese academics. Photo: Reuters
China

MIT president criticises Washington for ‘unfounded suspicions’ about Chinese academics

  • L. Rafael Reif tells Massachusetts Institute of Technology community that researchers of Chinese background feel ‘stigmatised and on edge’
  • Reif’s letter comes as US government has stepped up its scrutiny of mainland Chinese on many fronts
Topic |   Huawei
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 11:31pm, 26 Jun, 2019

MIT president L. Rafael Reif (left) has decried the climate of suspicion Washington has created around Chinese academics. Photo: Reuters
